AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PWCTA plans to hold single-country exhibition in Canada

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Western Canada Trade Association (PWCTA) has decided to organize a single-country exhibition in Vancouver in May 2023 in which over 200 businessmen from Pakistan will participate while women entrepreneurs will get special discounts.

This was stated by Bushra Rehman, President of Pakistan Western Canada Trade Association (PWCTA) and Mohammad Ahmed, President of US-PAKISTAN International Chamber (USPICC), Pakistan Chapter during the meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here at the Parliament House.

At the occasion, Bushra Rehman informed that the exhibition will showcase Pakistani products such as textiles, rice, sports goods, surgical instruments, shoes, and IT products. A number of potential importers from the North American region will also be attending the event.

Malik Sohail Hussain, Secretary General of USPICC and PWCTA, and Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, Chairman Standing Committee on Commerce were also present.

They also discussed various ideas to expand bilateral trade between Pakistan and Canada and laid special emphasis on boosting Pakistan’s exports to Canada.

Chairman Senate lauded the decision of PWCTA to organize a single-country exhibition in Vancouver in May 2023 in which over 200 businessmen from Pakistan will heavily participate while women entrepreneurs will get special discounts.

President US-PAKISTAN International Chamber Pakistan Chapter Muhammad Ahmed said that we need to enhance trade relations with important countries and highlight Pakistan’s economic potential and try to attract investment in various fields.

USPICC will fully cooperate with PWCTA to promote Pakistan’s trade with Canada and other countries and its members will participate the in single country exhibition in Vancouver, said Muhammad Ahmed.

Secretary General USPICC and PWCTA Malik Sohail Hussain said that there are 500,000 Pakistani working in different fields in Canada serving as a bridge between both countries. These people are not only playing an important role in the development of Canada but also sending valuable foreign exchange to Pakistan, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Canada Sadiq Sanjrani Senate chairman PWCTA Businessmen USPICC

Comments

1000 characters

PWCTA plans to hold single-country exhibition in Canada

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

Revenue shortfall may ‘force’ FBR to tax banking profits as well

PD seeks Rs118.75bn supplementary grant

300MW Gwadar plant: CPPCL unwilling to shift to Thar coal

FTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas investigators

Judiciary urged to stand with nation

MBS’s visit postponed due to PTI’s long march: Asif

Pakistan-Russia oil deal soon, says Dar

Industries: gas suspension decision resented

FBR clarification

Read more stories