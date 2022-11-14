PWCTA plans to hold single-country exhibition in Canada

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Western Canada Trade Association (PWCTA) has decided to organize a single-country exhibition in Vancouver in May 2023 in which over 200 businessmen from Pakistan will participate while women entrepreneurs will get special discounts.

This was stated by Bushra Rehman, President of Pakistan Western Canada Trade Association (PWCTA) and Mohammad Ahmed, President of US-PAKISTAN International Chamber (USPICC), Pakistan Chapter during the meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here at the Parliament House.

At the occasion, Bushra Rehman informed that the exhibition will showcase Pakistani products such as textiles, rice, sports goods, surgical instruments, shoes, and IT products. A number of potential importers from the North American region will also be attending the event.

Malik Sohail Hussain, Secretary General of USPICC and PWCTA, and Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, Chairman Standing Committee on Commerce were also present.

They also discussed various ideas to expand bilateral trade between Pakistan and Canada and laid special emphasis on boosting Pakistan’s exports to Canada.

Chairman Senate lauded the decision of PWCTA to organize a single-country exhibition in Vancouver in May 2023 in which over 200 businessmen from Pakistan will heavily participate while women entrepreneurs will get special discounts.

President US-PAKISTAN International Chamber Pakistan Chapter Muhammad Ahmed said that we need to enhance trade relations with important countries and highlight Pakistan’s economic potential and try to attract investment in various fields.

USPICC will fully cooperate with PWCTA to promote Pakistan’s trade with Canada and other countries and its members will participate the in single country exhibition in Vancouver, said Muhammad Ahmed.

Secretary General USPICC and PWCTA Malik Sohail Hussain said that there are 500,000 Pakistani working in different fields in Canada serving as a bridge between both countries. These people are not only playing an important role in the development of Canada but also sending valuable foreign exchange to Pakistan, he added.

