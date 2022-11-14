NLC sets up stall at IDEAS venue

KARACHI: The National Logistics Cell (NLC) has completed its preparations for the upcoming IDEAS 2022 exhibition, organised at the Karachi Expo Centre.

NLC will showcase its multifaceted services to international and local delegates, exhibitors and other visitors during the four-day mega event. The NLC Corporate Stall is located inside the Army Pavilion.

Officials present at the stall will apprise visitors and enquirers about NLC’s diverse operations’ portfolio including multimodal logistics solutions, marine and air services, engineering & construction of large scale projects, management of border terminals, smart IT solutions and human skills development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022