Prices of essential food items remain high in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Prices of vegetables, pulses, live chicken/ meat, flour, cooking oil, sugar and other daily-use items have risen sharply in the local market, according to a weekly market survey carried out by Business Recorder on Sunday.

A visit to local market revealed that shopkeepers and vendors have been charging high rates in the absence of checks by the authorities. Many buyers complained that prices have almost gone beyond their reach.

The price of tomato, for instance, has surged to Rs200 per kilogram against the price of Rs160 a kg in the previous week. Onion has met a similar fate, showing an increase of Rs40 per kg in the local market.

The prices of garlic and ginger also remained ‘sky high’, selling at Rs450 per kg and Rs350-400 per kg respectively, the survey revealed.

According to the survey, the prices of other vegetables remained unchanged, as peas were being sold at Rs350 per kg, capsicum at Rs250, tori at Rs150, ladyfinger at Rs150, cabbage at Rs120, arvi at Rs150, cauliflower at Rs100, bitter gourd at Rs150, long gourd at Rs100, brinjal at Rs80, turnip at Rs120, seasoned potatoes at Rs90, fresh red potatoes at Rs70, and white potatoes at Rs60 per kg.

Green chilli was being sold at Rs250-300 per kg, whereas the price of lemon increased to Rs120 per kilogram from Rs150 a kg. The price of cucumber was reduced by Rs40 per kg, carrot was being sold at Rs70 a kg and radish at Rs30-40 per bundle.

The survey revealed that the prices of pulses/ food grains have remained unchanged when compared to the previous week. Good quality (sela) rice was being sold on Sunday at Rs290 per kg while low-quality rice was available at Rs230-240 per kg.

Daal mash was available at Rs400 per kg, dal masoor at Rs280, dal chhilka (black) at Rs260, dal chhilka (green) at Rs220, moong at Rs200, dhoti dal at Rs280, dal channa at Rs260, white lobiya at Rs220-240, and gram flour (besan) at Rs180-200 per kilogram.

The price of live chicken/ meat was Rs290 per kilogram against the price of Rs275 per kg in the previous week. The price of farm eggs has risen sharply as it was being sold at Rs240-260 per dozen against the price of Rs220 per dozen in the previous week. The Chinese red-coloured eggs were available at Rs300-350 per dozen.

The price of cow meat was also on the higher side as it was being sold at Rs700 per kilogram while mutton was available at Rs1600-1700 per kg in the local market.

Flour prices have largely remained unchanged as a 20kg bag of fine flour was available at Rs2,250 and that of danedar flour at Rs2,100. Other brands of flour were being sold at between Rs1,500-1,700 and Rs2,000 per bag. The price of an 80kg flour sack has increased to Rs9,080.

The price of Naan (bread) ranged from Rs15 to Rs20 and Roti was available at Rs25 (prescribed weight of 135-150 grams).

The survey revealed that the prices of cooking oil/ ghee of all brands have remained high in the retail market. Sugar is being sold at Rs96-100 per kg.

Fresh fruits have become dearer in the local market as compared to the previous week. Red apple imported from Afghanistan was being sold at Rs250-300 per kg, golden apple at Rs200, grapes at Rs200-250, pomegranate at Rs200-250, persimmon at Rs150, guava at Rs150, muskmelon at Rs300-400 per piece or Rs100 per kg, Metay at Rs200, stored mangoes at Rs250-300 per kg, and peach and banana at Rs90-100 per dozen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022