AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2022 12:02pm
Follow us

BEIJING: China reported 14,878 new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 12, including a record number of new daily cases in capital city Beijing, as well as in manufacturing hubs Guangzhou and Zhengzhou.

The new cases come as industrial activity in Guangzhou and Zhengzhou has been disrupted by restrictions aimed at controlling outbreaks.

The number of daily cases in China rose from 11,950 on Nov. 11, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 14,761 new local cases, up from 11,803 a day earlier.

Capital city Beijing reported a record 235 new daily cases, up from 116 the previous day, local government data showed. Guangzhou, with a population of nearly 19 million people, reported 3,653 new locally transmitted cases – also a historic high.

China reports 11,950 new COVID cases for Nov 11 vs 10,729 a day earlier

That was up from 3,180 cases the day before. Zhengzhou city in the Henan province, home to Apple supplier Foxconn’s plant, reported a record 2,642 new daily cases.

Foxconn has said it aims to resume full production in the second half of November, after operations were disrupted due to COVID prevention measures.

The record highs also come as official media reported that work to remove “pop-up windows” on smartphone health apps that prevent people from entering or returning to Beijing is “in progress” and in effect in many places.

The health app requires a negative PCR test to allow unrestricted mobility.

NHC announced a slew of changes to China’s COVID curbs on Friday, easing some measures on travel, quarantine and lockdowns on businesses.

NHC said in a statement on Sunday that the COVID prevention and control situation remained “serious and complex”.

“It is necessary to maintain strategic focus, and scientifically and accurately do the work of epidemic prevention and control,” it said.

China’s National Health Commission Zhengzhou plant COVID 19 infections

Comments

1000 characters

China’s COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities

‘We left economy in robust health,’ says Imran

‘Riba-free’ banking: SBP withdraws appeal against FSC verdict

Musk will not go to G20 business meet in Indonesia: official

FTX working to secure assets after ‘unauthorized’ transactions

MBS’ visit postponed

SBP review of sale, purchase deals: Increased FX income of banks driven by higher spread, Senate panel told

SECP revises fee structure for corporate sector

Non-filers to pay increased rates of WHT

Ministry launches Rs40bn project for 20 poorest districts

KNIP likely to be restructured for the third time

Read more stories