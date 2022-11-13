SECP revises fee structure for corporate sector

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued revised fee structure for the submission of documents by the corporate sector under the Seventh Schedule of the Companies Act 2017.

The updated fee structure has been issued for all categories of companies by the SECP.

For instance, the FBR has issued fee structure for companies established outside Pakistan which has a place of business in Pakistan.

The fee would be Rs 11,000 (electronic submission) and Rs 22,000 (manual submission) for filing, registering or recording a document containing charter/statute/memorandum and articles, etc. for registration by a foreign company under the Companies Act required or authorized to be filed, registered or recorded.

According to the SECP, the commission has issued table of the fees to be paid to the Registrar and the commission, updated as on November 10, 2022.

The SECP has specified fee structure for submission of documents electronically and in physical form.

In case a company having a share capital, for registration of a company whose nominal share capital does not exceed Rs 100,000, the fee to be paid would be Rs 1,100 for filing of documents electronically and Rs 2,200 for filing of documents manually. Similarly, fee structure has also been specified for filing of documents (manually/electronically) by the small sized companies, public sector companies directly or indirectly wholly owned by federal government, medium sized companies, large sized companies and public interest companies.

Moreover, the fee structure has also been specified for filing of documents (manually/electronically) by the company limited by guarantee and not having a share capital, other than a company registered under a licence granted under section 42.

The fee for submission of documents electronically shall be applicable only for the documents for which the facility of filing or lodging the documents electronically has been provided by the commission. Where no fee has been prescribed for submission of documents electronically, the documents can only be submitted in physical form, the SECP added.

