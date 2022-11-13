AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cases of theft, snatching, robbery on the rise in capital

Fazal Sher Published 13 Nov, 2022 03:03am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital is witnessing an increase in incidents of auto theft, mobile snatching, and robbery, as the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, registered 55 car thefts, 20 mobile phones snatching, and 18 cases of robbery and snatching in the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, auto thieves remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 55 vehicles including 47 motorbikes and eight cars.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Aabpara, Golra, Ramna, and Margalla police stations.

In the same period, Aabpara police station registered five cases of auto theft, three cases of snatching of mobile phones, and one case of snatching of cash.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

robbery snatching theft

Comments

1000 characters

Cases of theft, snatching, robbery on the rise in capital

‘Riba-free’ banking: SBP withdraws appeal against FSC verdict

MBS’ visit postponed

SBP review of sale, purchase deals: Increased FX income of banks driven by higher spread, Senate panel told

SECP revises fee structure for corporate sector

Non-filers to pay increased rates of WHT

Ministry launches Rs40bn project for 20 poorest districts

KNIP likely to be restructured for the third time

BOA meeting tomorrow: BoI to discuss development, provision of utilities in SEZs

Minimum tax exemption: SC sets aside PHC orders

PM delays London’s departure

Read more stories