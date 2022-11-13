Cases of theft, snatching, robbery on the rise in capital

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital is witnessing an increase in incidents of auto theft, mobile snatching, and robbery, as the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, registered 55 car thefts, 20 mobile phones snatching, and 18 cases of robbery and snatching in the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, auto thieves remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 55 vehicles including 47 motorbikes and eight cars.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Aabpara, Golra, Ramna, and Margalla police stations.

In the same period, Aabpara police station registered five cases of auto theft, three cases of snatching of mobile phones, and one case of snatching of cash.

