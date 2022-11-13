Doctor shot dead in ‘targeted attack’ in Karachi

KARACHI: A doctor was shot dead by unidentified men near Super Highway Karachi on Saturday. According to police, two unidentified armed men in a white car opened fire on a doctor near his clinic in Qasim Goth area of Karachi, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police said that the slain man was identified as Doctor Haroon. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur said that the doctor got five bullets which resulted in his death. The dead body was shifted to the nearby Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Moreover, an investigation has been launched into the incident and the investigation team is gathering evidence from the incident spot.