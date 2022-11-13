AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SAP Pakistan awarded ‘Great Place to Work’ certificate

Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2022 03:03am
Follow us

KARACHI: Coinciding with its 50th anniversary since it’s been established, the leading technology enabler SAP has been awarded the ‘Great Place to Work’ certification for SAP Pakistan. The prestigious certificate was awarded after completing the Trust Index employee survey and Culture Audit workplace analysis.

Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute is an organization with authority in constructing high-performance and high-trust culture companies in more than 60 countries for the last three decades. Emprising, from Great Place to Work, is the only employee experience platform built upon 30 years of research and data to take the guesswork out of culture work.

They are research-backed and use unparalleled benchmarking and great practices from all across as guiding factors. They are known to drive the movement of making companies work with well-being and happiness factors as part of their core practices.

Saqib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, upon receiving the certification said, “SAP Pakistan ensures an equitable, inclusive, and remarkable workplace for its employees. The survey has helped us in building an employee engagement mindset by empowering leaders and managers to create individual development plans. We hope to achieve the best talent pools and enhance our productivity through happier and satisfied employees, in light of this survey.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SAP Pakistan GPTW Great Place to Work Saqib Ahmad

Comments

1000 characters

SAP Pakistan awarded ‘Great Place to Work’ certificate

‘Riba-free’ banking: SBP withdraws appeal against FSC verdict

MBS’ visit postponed

SBP review of sale, purchase deals: Increased FX income of banks driven by higher spread, Senate panel told

SECP revises fee structure for corporate sector

Non-filers to pay increased rates of WHT

Ministry launches Rs40bn project for 20 poorest districts

KNIP likely to be restructured for the third time

BOA meeting tomorrow: BoI to discuss development, provision of utilities in SEZs

Minimum tax exemption: SC sets aside PHC orders

PM delays London’s departure

Read more stories