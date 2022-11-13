SAP Pakistan awarded ‘Great Place to Work’ certificate

KARACHI: Coinciding with its 50th anniversary since it’s been established, the leading technology enabler SAP has been awarded the ‘Great Place to Work’ certification for SAP Pakistan. The prestigious certificate was awarded after completing the Trust Index employee survey and Culture Audit workplace analysis.

Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute is an organization with authority in constructing high-performance and high-trust culture companies in more than 60 countries for the last three decades. Emprising, from Great Place to Work, is the only employee experience platform built upon 30 years of research and data to take the guesswork out of culture work.

They are research-backed and use unparalleled benchmarking and great practices from all across as guiding factors. They are known to drive the movement of making companies work with well-being and happiness factors as part of their core practices.

Saqib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, upon receiving the certification said, “SAP Pakistan ensures an equitable, inclusive, and remarkable workplace for its employees. The survey has helped us in building an employee engagement mindset by empowering leaders and managers to create individual development plans. We hope to achieve the best talent pools and enhance our productivity through happier and satisfied employees, in light of this survey.”

