PCBDDA chief visits CBD Punjab project site

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), Imran Amin visited the CBD Punjab project site to review development on the under-construction parking plaza and Kalma Chowk Underpass Remodelling. The authority which is also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab) has started projects worth more than Rs5.7 billion in the heart of Punjab. During the visit, Directorate Heads of PCBDDA and officials of the National Logistic Cell (NLC) were also present.

Executive Director Technical PCBDDA Riaz Hussain briefed the CEO about the development progress on the under-construction parking plaza and Kalma Chowk Underpass remodelling. During the briefing, ED Technical told that excavation for guide beams of 365 meters long CBD Punjab Boulevard is in progress and will be completed soon. He further added that Wasa and PTCL have started shifting cables and pipelines at Ali Zaib Road.

