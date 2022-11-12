Three elevated SC judges administered oath

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Athar Minallah, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Islamabad; Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Judge of Sindh High Court, and Justice Shahid Waheed, Judge of Lahore High Court (LHC), Lahore as the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan at the Supreme Court, Islamabad.

The judges of the Supreme Court, additional attorney general for Pakistan, secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, Federal Judicial Academy, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, the advocates, and officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan on October 23, 2022 had unanimously approved the elevation of IHC Chief Justice Minallah, while the elevation of Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi of LHC was approved by a majority of 5-4 votes.

The nomination SHC Justice Siddiqui was deferred by the JCP by a 5-4 vote after one member, Justice (retired) Sarmad Jalal Osmany dissented, saying that SHC Justice Aqeel Abbasi was a better option.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022