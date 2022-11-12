Mumtaz Zahra Baloch now new FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Mumtaz Zahra Baloch as the new spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and, for the first time in the country’s diplomatic history, also named a deputy spokesperson Saima Sayed.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

In continuation of the ministry’s notification of even number dated 11 November 2022 regarding the appointment of Baloch, Additional Secretary (Asia and Pacific) as spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in addition to her own duties. It has been decided that Saima Sayed, Director General (Strategic Communication Division) will serve as deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in addition to her own duties, with immediate effect and until further orders, reads the notification.

Baloch will replace Asim Iftikhar who has been moved to Paris to assume the charge as Pakistan’s Ambassador to France.

Baloch holds a Master’s degree in physics from the Punjab University, Lahore, a Master’s in International Relations from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, USA, and a degree from the prestigious Ecole Nationale d’ Administration, France.

