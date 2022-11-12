AGPR, CAO, MoFA, PPOD, MAG and CDNS: FD seeks to conduct audit of provident funds

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has requested to conduct a special audit of Provident Funds (PF) maintained by offices of AGPR, Chief Account Officer (CAO) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Pak PWD, Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD), Military Accountant General (MAG), Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP), Central Directorate National Savings (CDNS), Pak Mint, and Pakistan Railways.

The Finance Division Budget Wing in a letter issued noted that this office has received Special Audit Report on General Provident Fund of Central Directorate of National Savings and draft Special Audit Report on General Provident Fund of Pakistan Mint.

The reports of other accounting offices have not been received yet in the Finance Division.

The letter added that it is requested that the concerned Field Audit Offices (FAOs) may kindly be directed to share the Special Audit Reports on General Provident Fund of offices of AGPR, CAO (MoFA), Pak PWD, PPOD, MAG, GSP, Pak Mint, and Pakistan Railways for policy consideration on the Fund.

