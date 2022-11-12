AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
ANL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 80.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.21%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.07 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.29%)
PAEL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.35%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.7%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.7%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.07%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

AGPR, CAO, MoFA, PPOD, MAG and CDNS: FD seeks to conduct audit of provident funds

Zaheer Abbasi Published 12 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has requested to conduct a special audit of Provident Funds (PF) maintained by offices of AGPR, Chief Account Officer (CAO) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Pak PWD, Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD), Military Accountant General (MAG), Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP), Central Directorate National Savings (CDNS), Pak Mint, and Pakistan Railways.

The Finance Division Budget Wing in a letter issued noted that this office has received Special Audit Report on General Provident Fund of Central Directorate of National Savings and draft Special Audit Report on General Provident Fund of Pakistan Mint.

The reports of other accounting offices have not been received yet in the Finance Division.

The letter added that it is requested that the concerned Field Audit Offices (FAOs) may kindly be directed to share the Special Audit Reports on General Provident Fund of offices of AGPR, CAO (MoFA), Pak PWD, PPOD, MAG, GSP, Pak Mint, and Pakistan Railways for policy consideration on the Fund.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Finance Division MoFA PPOD AGPR CAO audit of provident funds

Comments

1000 characters

AGPR, CAO, MoFA, PPOD, MAG and CDNS: FD seeks to conduct audit of provident funds

SPI inflation up 0.74pc WoW

COAS’ appointment: PTI chief again talks of merit, meritocracy

New COAS to be selected from among three officers: minister

There’s ‘sufficient’ power generation, NA told

Nepra approves paisa 51/kWh raise in KE’s tariff

Senate body members accuse FBR of harassing people

India’s IPEF membership will boost region: Yellen

Pharma exports reach $325m mark, says DRAP CEO

Blome tells APTMA leadership, members: US wants to deepen trade relations with Pakistan

Draft amendments in Customs Rules, 2001 issued: FBR imposes new terms on global carriage of goods by road

Read more stories