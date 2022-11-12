Modest business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Naseem Usman also said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,800 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

600 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 800 Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur, 1000 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 14,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund and 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

