AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
ANL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 80.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.21%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.07 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.29%)
PAEL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.35%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.7%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.7%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.07%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Vakil likely to become GHCL CEO

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 12 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Government is likely to appoint Abdul Vakil as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Genco Holding Company Limited (GHCL), well informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to Chairman, GHCL, the Board of Directors (BoD) of GHCL, initiated the process for appointment of CEO of the company on the basis of a letter written by the Power Division on May 3, 2021. The GHCL Board conducted interviews; however, due to unhealthy competition, the position was re-advertised.

The Board in its 158th meeting held on August 4 and 11, 2022 conducted interviews of the four eligible candidates and prepared a merit list of three candidates as follows: (i) Muhammad Abdul Vakil (1st position with average score of 80); (ii) Irfan Rafique (2nd with 65.67 score); and (iii) Syed Tanvir Ahmed Jafri (3rd, 64.89 score).

The Board authorised the management to process for due diligence and pre-appointment scrutiny as required under Rule 4(2) of the Schedule-1 of the Public Sector Companies (appointment of Chief Executive) guidelines, 2015.

The Board, in its meeting held on October 27, 2022 reviewed the status of responses received from different departments and authorised the Chairman GHCL Board, Syed Akhlaq Ahmad to send the three names along with CVs, summary/ status of due diligence and pre-appointment scrutiny and the letters sent to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) from whom a response is still awaited.

Chairman GHCL has requested Power Division to obtain approval of Federal Cabinet of one candidate from the three recommended by the Board, as deemed appropriate, for the position of CEO, GHCL as required under Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013 and Public Sector Companies (appointment of Chief Executive) Guidelines, 2015.

Informed sources told this scribe that Power Division has recently removed CEO GHCL Mian Imran on the persistent pressure of Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Power, Senator Saifullah Abro.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

GHCL Abdul Vakil

Comments

1000 characters

Vakil likely to become GHCL CEO

SPI inflation up 0.74pc WoW

India’s IPEF membership will boost region: Yellen

There’s ‘sufficient’ power generation, NA told

Nepra approves paisa 51/kWh raise in KE’s tariff

COAS’ appointment: PTI chief again talks of merit, meritocracy

New COAS to be selected from among three officers: minister

Senate body members accuse FBR of harassing people

Pharma exports reach $325m mark, says DRAP CEO

Blome tells APTMA leadership, members: US wants to deepen trade relations with Pakistan

Draft amendments in Customs Rules, 2001 issued: FBR imposes new terms on global carriage of goods by road

Read more stories