October Punjab tax collection rises 33pc to 14.55bn YoY

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2022 05:55am
LAHORE: The Punjab government has surpassed its monthly target yet again collecting Rs14.548 billion during October, 2022, thus registering a growth of 33% over the Rs10.966 billion collected during the same month in 2021.

According to the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) sources, over the first four months of the financial year, the PRA has recorded a collection of Rs57.447 billion which is 32% higher than the Rs43.672 billion collected during the same period in the previous financial year.

The PRA has already achieved 30% of the assigned target of Rs190 billion for the financial year 2022-23, which, according to the Authority’s spokesperson, is the best ever performance by the Authority in terms of percentage of target achieved in the first four months. The PRA’s spokesperson said that these figures prove that the Authority’s policy of taxpayer facilitation and resolution of issues through stakeholder involvement has been a success. She said that the credit for this unprecedented growth goes to the hard work and dedication of each and every member of the PRA workforce who continue to reach new heights with every passing year.

It is worth mentioning here that the PRA has succeeded in surpassing its assigned revenue collection targets for the previous three financial years, and if the figures so far are any indication, it appears to be on its way to do the same for the fourth year in a row. The Chairperson PRA said that the Authority has avoided taking any coercive measures for the past three years and has relied on automation, taxpayer education and ensuring responsiveness.

