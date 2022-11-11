AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
‘Clueless’ India hammered at home after World Cup ‘humiliation’

Reuters Published November 11, 2022 Updated November 11, 2022 10:22pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Local media, fans and former cricketers did not hold back after India were dumped out of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday, with Rohit Sharma’s side labelled “clueless” and “out of their depth” following the 10-wicket defeat by England.

England openers Alex Hales (86) and skipper Jos Buttler (80) chased down 169 for victory with four overs to spare, prolonging India’s hunt for a second title to add to their victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

“India clueless with the ball. Hales and Buttler too good for this Indian attack,” former opening batsman Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

The Times of India newspaper said the defeat would not be forgotten easily. “This humiliation will rankle for years,” it added. An editorial in the Indian Express website ran with the headline: “Why old-school Team India is out of depth in the modern game.”

Fans of the Indian team reacted with dismay, with Anand Mahindra, chairman of Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group, tweeting that the “manner of losing” hurt more than the defeat.

“Decided to watch some cricket after ages. Regretting the decision,” said Twitter user Pawan Khera, a member of India’s Congress party.

Heartbreak for India fans after thrashing by England

Writing in his column for the Daily Telegraph, ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan said India’s limited overs record was poor.

“India are the most under-performing white-ball team in history,” ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

“Every player in the world who goes to the Indian Premier League says how it improves their game but what have India ever delivered?”

England’s former limited overs captain Eoin Morgan told Sky Sports that the match was like “a big boxing bout but at two different weight divisions,” while Nasser Hussain said India were “way too timid” in his Daily Mail column.

