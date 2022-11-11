AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
ANL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 80.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.21%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.07 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.29%)
PAEL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.35%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.7%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.7%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.07%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

'Illegal channels take toll' as remittances fall nearly 16% in October

  • Inflow drops to $2.2 billion, lowest since February 2022
  • Decline attributed to rise in informal channels and global economic slowdown
Ali Ahmed Published November 11, 2022 Updated November 11, 2022 06:55pm
Follow us

The inflow of remittances in Pakistan fell nearly 16% in October 2022 on a year-on-year basis to $2.215 billion as informal and illegal channels of transferring money took their toll, coupled with a global economic slowdown that exacerbated the issue.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday, the inflow of remittances stood at $2.628 billion in the same month last year. The inflow in October is also the second successive month-on-month decline.

Remittances fall 12.3% in September 2022, amount to $2.4 billion

Talking to Business Recorder, Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, said the decline in remittances is due to a rise in hawala and hundi practices.

“A number of things changed in recent months as the world is in engulfed in an economic slowdown.

"During this month, the gap in dollar rate widened between the formal and informal markets. As a result, a large chunk of remittances has been channelled towards informal markets through hundi and hawala."

During October, a shortage of dollars and even other currencies was witnessed in the open market even as the rupee remained stable in inter-bank. At the time, market experts attributed the shortage to smuggling and higher rates offered in informal/illegal channels as the reasons.

Rauf said that on a monthly basis remittances declined by $221 million, out of which a decrease of $131 million was witnessed from GCC countries.

“This is despite economic growth in these countries, which indicates that remittances are diverting towards informal markets,” said Rauf.

“Meanwhile, there is an economic slowdown in western countries i.e. UK and EU.”

The analyst believed that remittances are expected to decline in November as the gap in the US dollar rate offered between formal and informal channels remains.

“Moreover, there is an Afghanistan factor as an outflow of dollars towards the neighbouring county is also denting remittance inflows, which needs to be seen by the central bank,” he added.

ECs can sell 20pc inward remittances to customers: SBP

On a month-on-month basis, remittances fell 9.1% as they amounted to $2.437 billion in September 2022. On a cumulative basis, the inflow of remittances during the July to October period of the fiscal year 2022-23 stood at $9.9 billion, which was 8.6% lower than $10.8 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia remitted the single largest amount in October 2022 as they sent $570.5 million during the month. This was 17% lower than the $689.8 million sent by expatriates in September 2021.

Remittances from the United Arab Emirates amounted to $427 million during the month, a decline of 11% compared to $479.1 million in the same month last year.

Inflows from the United Kingdom fell 22% as they declined from $355.1 million in October 2021 to $278.8 million in October 2022.

However, remittances from the US rose 6% as they amounted to $253.1 million in October 2022. Overseas Pakistanis in the US sent $238.3 million in the same month last year.

Remittances SBP SBP's EXCHANGERATE hawala hundi dollar inflows

Comments

1000 characters

'Illegal channels take toll' as remittances fall nearly 16% in October

Rupee's appreciation run ends, settles at 221.64 against US dollar

September FCA: NEPRA approves Rs5.13 per unit refund to KE consumers

KSE-100 rises to highest level since August 2022 after 0.45% gain

Twitter brings back ‘official’ account tag; $8 blue-tick option disappears

India's top court frees Rajiv Gandhi's killers

COAS visits Multan garrison, meets strike formations’ troops: ISPR

Oil jumps by 3% as China eases COVID curbs

China confirms Xi to attend G20 summit, meet Biden

Pakistan at COP27 demands climate aid, says ‘dystopia’ already here

Read more stories