AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
ANL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.41%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
GGGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
PRL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TPL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
TREET 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
WAVES 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,310 Increased By 9.2 (0.21%)
BR30 16,212 Increased By 214 (1.34%)
KSE100 42,855 Decreased By -46.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,683 Increased By 22.3 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

9th IMF review: Framework yet to be finalized

  • IMF and Finance Division have yet to agree on starting date for negotiations
Tahir Amin Published November 11, 2022 Updated November 11, 2022 09:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Finance Division have yet to agree on the starting date for negotiations on the ninth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, as the government has not yet finalized the economic framework, a Fund requirement.

This was confirmed by well-placed sources in the Finance Division while responding to a query from Business Recorder; they further acknowledged that some policy slippages on the part of the government may be another factor in the delay.

A Finance Ministry official further told this correspondent that there are differences in GDP projections between the Planning Ministry and Finance Division after inculcation of post floods data. The Planning Ministry is reportedly insisting on 2.3 percent growth while Finance Division is insisting on 2.8 percent, said the official.

This correspondent sought confirmation from Esther Perez Ruiz, IMF resident representative in Pakistan, about the start date for negotiations on the ninth review. She did not respond directly to the query and instead stated: “The IMF remains engaged with the authorities under the current program to support their endeavour to provide relief to the vulnerable affected by the floods, advance reconstruction efforts, while ensuring sustainable policies.”

Sources in the Finance Division said talks on the ninth review are now expected in the last week of the current month, but acknowledged that no date has yet been set.

Business Recorder sent questions to the IMF resident representative in Pakistan as well as the Fund media team in Washington with respect to missing the revenue target in October 2022 as well as the recent announcement of a Rs 1,800 billion special package for the agriculture sector, however no response has been received so far.

Agri package, concessional electricity: IMF irked by govt steps

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar soon after taking oath on 28 September announced that negotiations with the IMF team on the ninth review will begin on 25 October, however during a press conference on 13 October Jihad Azour, IMF’s Director of Middle East and Central Asia Department, stated that the Fund will be fielding a mission in November to Pakistan for the next review.

As per the IMF seventh, and eighth review documents, uploaded on the website end September 2022, the ninth review was scheduled for November 3, 2022.

The executive board approved the sixth review on February 2, 2022, following discussions that ended on November 18, 2021, with the officials of Pakistan – the time lapse attributed to the delay in meeting the “prior” conditions.

According to the staff report released after approval of sixth review the proposed schedule for seventh review was March 4, 2022 and June 3, 2022 for eighth review. However, the IMF executive board approved the seventh and eighth review under the EFF on August 29, following discussions that ended on May 25th 2022 – the delay again attributable to delay in meeting the ‘prior’ conditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy IMF Finance Division gdp Ishaq Dar finance minister EFF Esther Perez Ruiz 9th IMF review

Comments

1000 characters

9th IMF review: Framework yet to be finalized

Pakistan, KSA to sign several pacts

Foreign investment: Concessions given to Reko Diq should be available to all other projects: CJP

Pakistan at COP27 demands climate aid, says ‘dystopia’ already here

Pakistan drawing inspiration from ’92 win over England: Hayden

Nawaz issued diplomatic passport

KCR project: Sindh govt to bear share of local cost burden

Govt unlikely to ensure 8-hour smooth supply of gas during winter

Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements: Bilawal for finalisation of talks

Shehbaz meets Nawaz amid tight police security

Read more stories