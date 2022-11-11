Shehbaz meets Nawaz amid tight police security

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday called on his party, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif amid tight police security in London.

The PM arrived at Hasan Nawaz’s office in London to meet Nawaz Sharif in full police protocol.

The channel report said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Hussain were also present in the office with the party supremo to discuss the current situation in Pakistan.

Nawaz tells Shehbaz to take ‘quick’ legal action

The PML-N leader and Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and legislator Malik Ahmad Khan welcomed PM on his arrival to the office in London.