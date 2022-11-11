Regional peace: Pakistan, Iran agree to strengthen cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Thursday agreed to further strengthen their cooperation towards advancing the mutually reinforcing goals of regional peace and development, particularly cooperation in the restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Special Representative of the President of Iran on Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Ghomi on Thursday called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Foreign Office said in a statement.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, it added that the minister of State for Foreign Affairs underscored that deep-rooted fraternal ties underpin the strong bonds of solidarity between the two countries.

Taking note of the multiple, complex challenges confronting Afghanistan, the minister of State reiterated the importance of sustained engagement of the international community with the Interim Afghan Government (IAG), in order to ensure the continued well-being and prosperity of the Afghan people.

Earlier, the Iranian Special Representative also met his Pakistani counterpart, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq.

