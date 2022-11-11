AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
ANL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.46%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.6%)
EFERT 81.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.56%)
EPCL 53.87 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.71%)
FCCL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
FLYNG 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
GGGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.81%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.44%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
OGDC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.64%)
PAEL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.69%)
PIBTL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.53%)
PRL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
TPL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.95%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.1%)
WAVES 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 86.5 (2.05%)
BR30 15,998 Increased By 446.2 (2.87%)
KSE100 42,901 Increased By 635.9 (1.5%)
KSE30 15,661 Increased By 283.4 (1.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese rubber futures up

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged higher on Thursday, tracking gains in the Shanghai market, despite heightened demand concerns amid rising COVID-19 cases in top consumer China.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for April delivery was up 0.8 yen, or 0.4%, at 218.9 yen ($1.50) per kg, as of 0200 GMT. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery was up 40 yuan, or 0.3%, at 12,615 yuan ($1,737) per tonne.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average opened 0.93% lower. Millions of residents of China’s southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou were told on Wednesday to get tested for COVID-19, as infections topped two thousand for two days running in the city’s worst outbreak so far.

Japan’s Nissan Motor Co lifted its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, buoyed by higher-margin sales and a weaker yen, and reiterated talks with top shareholder Renault about revamping their alliance were “open and constructive”.

Asian share markets were tense on Thursday and the dollar held on to its overnight gains before the big test of a US consumer inflation report, while market sentiment took a dive as the likely collapse of a major crypto exchange spooked investors.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for December delivery last traded at 126.2 US cents per kg, down 1.2%.

Asian share markets Japanese rubber Shanghai market US consumer inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures up

Pakistan, KSA to sign several pacts

Foreign investment: Concessions given to Reko Diq should be available to all other projects: CJP

General Bajwa begins farewell visits

Imran pins his hopes on CJP

Nawaz issued diplomatic passport

Transit strikes snarl London, Paris as workers seek raises

KCR project: Sindh govt to bear share of local cost burden

Pakistan, China agree to spur CPEC momentum: govt

Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements: Bilawal for finalisation of talks

Shehbaz meets Nawaz amid tight police security

Read more stories