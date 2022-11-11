PDWP approves four new development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs17,180.908 million.

These schemes were approved in the 26th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by the Chairman of Planning & Development Board, Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Feasibility Study for the Project “Smart City Lahore Phase-I” (PC-II) at the cost of Rs70.101 million, establishment of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology, Lahore at the cost of Rs4,604.751 million, Strengthening of the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology, Lahore at the cost of Rs5,697.166 million and Integrated Farms Development in Punjab Barani Tract by ABAD at the cost of Rs825.100 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

