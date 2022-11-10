AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
Long march resumes: If I can’t register FIR, just imagine plight of common man, Imran tells PTI supporters

  • As many as 1,542 personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) along with officers have been sent to four districts to ensure security arrangements are in place
BR Web Desk Published November 10, 2022 Updated November 10, 2022 06:32pm
Former prime minister Imran Khan stressed on Thursday that if he is unable to file a proper first information report (FIR) for the assassination attempt on him last week, then the common man of Pakistan must be facing immense difficulties amid rampant injustice.

Speaking to the participants of long march, he revealed that the assassination was planned in September 2022.

“I told the public about this malicious scheme on October 24 at a rally in Rahim Yar Khan,” he said.

The former PM appreciated Ibtesam for putting his life on the line and also announced that PTI will take full responsibility of Moazzam’s children who passed away when Imran was targeted in assassination attempt.

“I urge the chief justice of Pakistan to take immediate action on the matter of FIR,” he said. “Moreover, I also urge him to take suo moto notice of a leaked video of Senator Azam Swati.”

He further revealed that Arshad Sharif was tortured before he was shot in Kenya last month.

“We are fighting for the future of our country,” he stressed. “Freedom has to be seized. It is not presented on a plate.”

“Until and unless the rule of law prevails, Pakistan would not be able to attain true freedom,” the former PM said. “The country cannot prosper with blatant violations of law.”

After a week-long pause, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resumed its long march from Wazirabad on Thursday after it was halted due to an assassination attempt on party chairman Imran Khan last week.

PTI marchers from across the country arrived in Wazirabad, a video posted by PTI Lahore showed.

Moreover, Imran’s sons Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan visited him at his Lahore residence ahead of the resumption of the party’s anti-government long march.

In a tweet on Thursday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ long march will resume from the same place in Punjab’s Wazirabad where Imran was attacked.

He further said that the party and its workers would gather at 3pm while the former PM’s address would be screened at 4:30pm.

PTI ‘long march’: Elahi orders foolproof security arrangements

Meanwhile, the march will begin at 1:00pm from Wazirabad Chowk. Asad Umar will lead the caravan of long march from Toba Tek Singh.

The long march caravan starting from Toba Tek Singh will reach Jhang, Faisalabad, Jaranwala, Chiniot, other cities and will reach Rawalpindi.

Ahead of the long march, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over a meeting on Wednesday in which the security arrangements of the PTI long march caravan came under a detailed review.

Moreover, as many as 1,542 personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) along with officers have been sent to four districts of Punjab to ensure that security arrangements are in place during the march.

