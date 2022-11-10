AGL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
ANL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.37%)
AVN 80.25 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.94%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.48%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
EPCL 53.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
FCCL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FFL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
GGGL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.84%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.01%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
OGDC 74.35 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.06%)
PAEL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.72%)
PRL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.21%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
TPL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
TPLP 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.65%)
TREET 22.42 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.68%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
WAVES 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,283 Increased By 69.1 (1.64%)
BR30 15,981 Increased By 429.3 (2.76%)
KSE100 42,726 Increased By 460.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 15,600 Increased By 222.3 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Telenor pushes ahead with plan to sell Pakistan operations: report

  • Strategic buyers in the Middle East and Asia are expected to show interest, reported Bloomberg
BR Web Desk Published November 10, 2022 Updated November 10, 2022 11:53am
Follow us

Telenor ASA, the Norwegian telecommunication giant, is moving ahead with plans to sell its operations in Pakistan, which could fetch about $1 billion, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

As per the report, the Fornebu-based telecommunications operator is working with Citigroup Inc., and will invite first-round bids for the business later this month, informed people, speaking on a condition of anonymity.

Telenor said in July that it would conduct a strategic review of its Pakistan subsidiary after posting a 2.5 billion-krone ($244 million) impairment on operations in the emerging economy, added the report.

Telenor Asia’s study: 54pc Pakistanis believe mobile devices have improved their skills

Strategic buyers in the Middle East and Asia with existing operations in Pakistan are expected to show interest, according to the people. Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty they will result in a transaction, they said.

The Norwegian telco had an improved financial performance in the most recent quarter. As per latest financial results released by Telenor Group for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, its Pakistan subsidiary grew (in rupee terms) its topline by 11% year-on-year to Rs29.5 billion and its operating profits by 227% year-on-year to Rs18.6 billion.

The Norwegian telecoms operator said third-quarter core earnings came in higher than estimated due to a one-off gain in Pakistan, and also reiterated that it expects its full-year profit to be in line with 2021 levels.

"For the group, high energy prices, especially in Norway, Denmark and Pakistan, continue to be a headwind," Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke said in a statement.

"However, the negative effects are, this quarter, countered by a reversal of SIM tax provision in Pakistan," he added.

Also read:

Telenor sales Telenor Pakistan Telecommunication Telenor ASA

Comments

1000 characters

Telenor pushes ahead with plan to sell Pakistan operations: report

PM in London ahead of Bajwa’s retirement

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

KSE-100 up nearly 600 points as market upbeat over AIIB inflow

Oil falls for a fourth day as China COVID concerns grow

England win toss, bowl against India in T20 World Cup semi-final

Economic crisis: AIIB to give us $500m to counter social fallout

Capital abuzz with new round of rumours

Steps afoot to ink trade pacts with CARs

World Bank to restructure $188m PHCSP

Read more stories