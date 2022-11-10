AGL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
ANL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
AVN 80.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.88%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.41%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
EPCL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
FCCL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
FLYNG 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
GGGL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
GGL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.05%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
MLCF 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.19%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.37%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.92%)
PRL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.83%)
TELE 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.29%)
TPL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
TPLP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
TREET 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.49%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1%)
WAVES 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,274 Increased By 60.1 (1.43%)
BR30 15,918 Increased By 366 (2.35%)
KSE100 42,672 Increased By 406.3 (0.96%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 205.1 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Philippines’ Q3 growth outpaces expectations, on track to beat 2022 target

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2022 09:50am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MANILA: The Philippine economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the third quarter, but the government said the recovery is not without risks given rising interest rates and soaring inflation that could crimp consumer spending.

Underpinned by pent-up domestic demand, the economy expanded 7.6% in the third quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, far outpacing the 6.3% forecast in a Reuters poll and faster than the 7.5% growth in the second quarter.

The economy would likely grow above the government’s 6.5%-7.5% growth target for 2022, Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan told a media briefing. On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.9% versus a 0.1% contraction in April-June and an expected 1% rise, the data showed.

“While these developments are remarkable, I want to underscore that our nation still faces a considerable burden in the form of high inflation,” Balisacan said.

Rising import costs, aggravated by a weaker peso, pushed inflation to a near 14-year high in October, cementing expectations of a sixth rate increase at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’(BSP) meeting on Nov. 17.

A 75-basis-point hike appeared to be in the bag after the BSP said on Nov. 3 it will match the Federal Reserve’s three-quarters of a percentage point rate rise to support the peso, which has so far lost 12.3% against the US dollar this year.

Philippines’ unemployment hits new low since start of pandemic

Despite the series of rate hikes, growth in the Philippines averaged 7.7% in the nine months to September helped by the full reopening of the economy as the government continuously lifted COVID-19 restrictions from early this year. Balisacan said the government remained committed to fighting inflation to protect people’s purchasing power, including by tightening monetary policy.

“We cannot afford not to adjust (rates) with the rest of the world,” he said.

Household consumption rose 8.0% in the third quarter from a year ago, slower than the previous quarter’s 8.6% pace but faster than the 7.1% growth in the same period last year, the data showed.

“In the face of surging prices, that’s a big upside surprise,” said ING economist Nicholas Mapa.

Philippine economy

Comments

1000 characters

Philippines’ Q3 growth outpaces expectations, on track to beat 2022 target

Economic crisis: AIIB to give us $500m to counter social fallout

Steps afoot to ink trade pacts with CARs

‘Assassination plot’: Imran Khan says he will ‘reveal’ name of ‘second officer’

SCBA for registration of FIR as per complainant’s version

World Bank to restructure $188m PHCSP

SBP launches ‘ESRM manual’ for banks and DFIs

Environmental, social risks: Financial sector must become sensitive to consequences: SBP governor

Interest-free banking verdict: SBP, NBP to withdraw pleas: Dar

Capital abuzz with new round of rumours

Arbitration pact: Halmore urges govt not to refer ‘excess profit’ issue to tribunal

Read more stories