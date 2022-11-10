AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
PM in London ahead of Bajwa’s retirement

Monitoring Desk Published 10 Nov, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for London after concluding his two-day trip to Egypt on Wednesday, where he attended the COP27 climate conference.

The update was shared by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet, saying that the premier had left for the British capital on a “private visit via a private flight”.

With PML-N supremo and elder brother Nawaz Sharif residing in London since November 2019 and the party’s vice-president, Maryam Nawaz joining her father in October, the premier’s trip to the metropolis has given rise to speculation that important decisions would be made during the visit.

This is PM Shehbaz’s third trip to London since he assumed the country’s top office in April and comes ahead of the appointment of the new army chief, with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure set to end on November 29.

At COP27, PM Shehbaz says Pakistan needs funds, not debts

Earlier, it was reported that PM Shehbaz would consult Nawaz on the appointment and Power Minister Khurram Dastgir had, in fact, substantiated the reports.

Taking exception to the reports, PTI chief Imran Khan had castigated the PM for discussing the appointment of the next army chief with his elder brother, terming it a violation of the Official Secrets Act and a breach of the PM’s oath of office.

It was also reported at the time that PM Shehbaz had consulted Nawaz on an appointment in November — an apparent reference to the selection of the new army chief.

