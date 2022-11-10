Steps afoot to ink trade pacts with CARs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister has directed relevant Ministries to expedite signing and implementation of trade pacts with Central Asian Republics (CARs), cooperation in defence production, sale of JF-17 aircraft to Azerbaijan and possibility of high-level visits from Belarus, well informed sources in Commerce Ministry told Business Recorder.

These instructions were issued as follow up of decisions taken during the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Kazakhstan to attend the 6th CICA Summit, in Astana from October 12-13, 2022.

During the visit Prime Minister emphasized the need to redouble efforts while engaging with the CARs and other regional countries for meaningful cooperation including in the areas of energy, connectivity, trade and investment.

The sources said now the Prime Minister has directed the relevant Ministries to follow up on the decisions made during the visit in the following manner.

Uzbekistan: Commerce Ministry has been directed to immediately ensure implementation of Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Uzbekistan and hold online meetings with Uzbek Trade Ministry to resolve all pending issues hampering bilateral and transit trade between two countries. Both sides will engage immediately to finalize PTA. Prime Minister has directed that the process of signing of the pact be expedited.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar; however, has been directed to call the Uzbek Co-Chair of IGC to discuss further action for activating IGC. Finance Minister may be re-designated Co-Chair of IGC.

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafiq has been directed to visit Uzbekistan immediately and engage with the Transport Minister for Uzbekistan to chalk out a roadmap for way forward on Trans-Afghan Railway project. Representatives of Finance and Economic Affairs Division may accompany him to assist in discussion on financial aspects of the project.

The Trilateral Ministerial Working Group composed of Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan must meet regularly to ensure that all timelines for the project are met without any difficulties.

Once the project is completed, it will act as a catalyst for further projects between the two countries, especially in energy sector. Pipeline and power transmission lines can run parallel to railway line, once it is made operational.

In the next meeting of Trilateral Ministerial Working Group composed of Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan, the financing options may be discussed. EAD will be engaged for reaching out to International Financial Institutions.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs would get in touch with its Uzbek counterpart to get details on Uzbek President’s proposal on Afghanistan and examine it in consultation with all stakeholders.

Uzbek President in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sought support of Pakistan on his proposal to ask for a Commission/ Working Group on Afghanistan in United Nations to outline a clear roadmap for a way forward. He promised to share a letter addressed to UN Secretary General shortly for Prime Minister’s signature.

Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Communication, Railways and Aviation will prepare a concept paper for the Connectivity Summit covering air, rail and road connectivity, after discussions with all relevant stakeholders within one month. The paper should clearly articulate the objectives and expected outcomes of the event.

Once the concept paper has been finalized, Ministry of Foreign Affairs will draft an invitation letter from the Prime Minister.

The Summit may be held on March 23, 2023 in order to coincide with Pakistan National Day. It would add prestige to Pakistan’s stature at international level. It would also be provided sufficient time for its preparations including identification of venue, program, list of invitees, cultural component, outcome document, etc.

Azerbaijan: Pakistan has steadfastly, supported Azerbaijan’s principled position on former Nagorno Karabagh and peace deal with Armenia. Azerbaijan’s position on Kashmir issue is clear and remains unchanged. Both countries have been supporting each other in core issues for a long time.

Prime Minister has directed Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that policy remains unchanged with continuation of this reciprocal understanding.

Bilateral cooperation in energy sector between SOCAR and Pakistan’s Energy Ministry will be strengthened. SOCAR President has been instructed by the Azeri President to accommodate Pakistan’s requests as much as possible.

Petroleum Division has been directed to coordinate with SOCAR and finalize the cooperation proposals in consultation with PSO.

Ministry of Defence Production has been directed to pursue Joint Ventures with Azerbaijan. Both countries have decided to establish joint ventures in defence production. Azerbaijan will also send a delegation to participate in defence exhibition in Pakistan.

Azerbaijan has shown an interest in purchasing defence products/ JF-17 aircraft from Pakistan. Ministry of Defence Production will continue its negotiations with Azerbaijan.

Kazakhstan: - An Inter-Ministerial delegation will be sent in November 2022 to hold meetings of Joint Working Groups (JWGs). Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) may be held in November/ December 2022 after minutes of JWGs have been compiled. For participation of Kazakhstan in TAPI project as an equity/ financial partner will be further explored. Online meeting between Energy Ministries of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan will be held to further discuss this proposal. Online meeting will also be held for linking Kazakhstan gas pipelines to the TAPI network.

Petroleum Division has been directed to further discuss in the JWG meeting on Energy for exploring G2G agreements for the long-term acquisition of coal and petroleum products.

Tajikistan: Commerce Ministry has been directed to immediately finalise Trade Agreement with Tajikistan and also invite China for connectivity projects.

Finance Division, Power Division and Economic Affairs have been directed to complete CASA-1000 infrastructure in Tajikistan and Pakistan on priority, besides addressing together the issue faced by CASA-1000 project in Afghanistan in consultation with World Bank and other IFIs. Ministry of Railways will explore the option of road connectivity between Pakistan and Tajikistan through Wakhan Corridor in Afghanistan.

Belarus: Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been directed to follow up possibility of high level visit through Pakistan embassy in Belarus. EAD will finalize the dates of Joint Economic Commission (JEC). Ministry of Foreign Affairs also will work out the details of visit Belarusian Foreign Minister to Islamabad once the JEC is held.

