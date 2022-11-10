AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SBP launches ‘ESRM manual’ for banks and DFIs

Rizwan Bhatti Published 10 Nov, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Wednesday launched Environmental & Social Risk Management (ESRM) Implementation Manual to help banks and DFIs identify and manage environment and social risk by having the right policies, procedures and tools.

The SBP has issued this manual with an aim to ensure compliance of minimum standard for environmental and social risk management in the financial sector under Green Banking Guidelines (GBGs) issued in 2017 to safeguard against environmental risks emerging from banks and DFIs businesses and operations.

State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed officially launched the Environmental & Social Risk Management manual in a high-level sustainable banking conference organized by SBP in collaboration with IFC on Wednesday.

According to the BP, the manual provides tools and procedures to strengthen and accelerate the implementation of the risk management section of GBGs. In addition to environmental risks, the manual is also focusing on social and climatic risks, which are becoming relevant and crucial for Pakistan. The manual provides a comprehensive Environmental & Social Management System (ESMS) for systematic guidance to banks/DFIs on assessing and managing environmental and social risks.

SBP takes big step to contain forex outflow

The manual also provides a robust, quantitative risk rating system and the Environment and Social Due Diligence (ESDD) Checklist in the manual incorporates guidance notes to assist banks/DFIs in performing E&S due diligence.

The manual also includes a Supervision Checklist to assist banks/DFIs in supervising compliance of E&S related issues in the financing project.

The manual provides a Green Banking Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) Reporting Template for reporting of banks/DFIs’ GBGs implementation progress including ESRM activities to SBP, on annual basis.

The ESRM Implementation Manual, being a procedural guide, will be used by banks/DFIs as a tool for compliance of GBGs with addition of social risk.

The SBP has asked that the banks and DFIs fully implement the ESRM within three (03) years of issuance of this Manual. SBP will also play its due facilitative role in implementation of ESRM through training, awareness sessions and other support measures.

The State Bank has played a pioneering role in integrating environmental risks into overall credit assessment and developed the Green Banking Guidelines (GBGs) for Pakistan’s financial sector in 2017. The objective was to establish a minimum standard to ensure a level-playing for the financial sector and promote a sustainable business model in Pakistan.

Since the issuance of the GBGs, banks and DFIs have identified several challenges, including identifying and managing environmental risks in lending, the resources and tools required to perform due diligence meaningfully, and the different levels of implementation among banks/DFIs, making it difficult for the SBP to fully understand the quality of implementation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP DFIs SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad Environmental & Social Risk Management Green Banking Guidelines

Comments

1000 characters

SBP launches ‘ESRM manual’ for banks and DFIs

Economic crisis: AIIB to give us $500m to counter social fallout

Steps afoot to ink trade pacts with CARs

‘Assassination plot’: Imran Khan says he will ‘reveal’ name of ‘second officer’

SCBA for registration of FIR as per complainant’s version

World Bank to restructure $188m PHCSP

Environmental, social risks: Financial sector must become sensitive to consequences: SBP governor

Interest-free banking verdict: SBP, NBP to withdraw pleas: Dar

Capital abuzz with new round of rumours

Arbitration pact: Halmore urges govt not to refer ‘excess profit’ issue to tribunal

Read more stories