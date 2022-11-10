Hina meets US official in Sharm El-Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar met Dafna H Rand, Director, Office of Foreign Assistance in the US State Department on the sidelines of COP27 World Leaders Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Foreign Office said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the Minister of State thanked US for its valuable support in the aftermath of recent devastating floods. She also looked forward to continued partnership for a build back better plan for flood affected area.

