Nov 10, 2022
Hina meets US official in Sharm El-Sheikh

Recorder Report Published 10 Nov, 2022 06:56am
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar met Dafna H Rand, Director, Office of Foreign Assistance in the US State Department on the sidelines of COP27 World Leaders Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Foreign Office said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the Minister of State thanked US for its valuable support in the aftermath of recent devastating floods. She also looked forward to continued partnership for a build back better plan for flood affected area.

US Hina Rabbani Khar Minister of State for Foreign Affairs COP27 UN climate summit Dafna H Rand

