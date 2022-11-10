AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
COP-27 meeting fruitful for Pakistan, says Marriyum

Recorder Report Published 10 Nov, 2022 07:39am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Egypt was “very successful”.

In a statement, she said that the COP-27 conference on the devastating effects of climate change was particularly fruitful for Pakistan.

For the first time, losses and disasters were recognised as a cause of increased financial pressure on developing countries, she maintained.

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, she said on the one hand was Shehbaz Sharif serving the masses, whereas, on the other there was a proponent of “chaos, mischief, and anarchy”.

She said for the first time, there was a global consensus on providing financial resources to compensate for the losses of developing countries.

About Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, she said on the one side was the person who has been busy serving the country and the people ever since he came to power.

