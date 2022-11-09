AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India's Tata Motors to delist American Depositary Shares from January

Reuters Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 06:10pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian automaker Tata Motors said on Wednesday it plans to delist its American Depositary Shares (ADS) from January, roughly around 18 years since they first started trading.

Due to a considerable increase in liquidity and foreign shareholder participation in India's stock markets and a consistent drop in the number of ADSs as a percentage of its outstanding ordinary shares, the rationale for ADS listing in the U.S. has significantly diminished, Tata Motors said.

The owner of Jaguar Land Rover said the move will help simplify its financial reporting requirements and reduce administrative costs.

Indian shares ease off 9-month highs ahead of U.S. inflation data

Tata Motors's stock remains listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India.

ADSs are U.S. dollar-denominated shares of a non-U.S.-based company that trade on U.S. stock exchanges. Tata Motors' ADSs were first issued in 2004.

India automaker Tata Motors Indian automaker

Comments

1000 characters

India's Tata Motors to delist American Depositary Shares from January

Clinical Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final after thumping win

'Violence never the answer': US asks Pakistani political leaders to respect rule of law

PTI continues protest at Islamabad’s entry, exit points for third consecutive day

SBP restrictions, rupee devaluation hitting auto sector: Indus Motor

Afghan central bank gets fresh banknotes after US helps clear payment

COAS visits Corps headquarters Peshawar, appreciates formation’s efforts for peace and stability

Iran calls for deeper energy, trade ties with Russia

Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs in one of the biggest layoffs this year

Oil prices dip on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries

IMF agrees $4.5 billion Bangladesh support programme

Read more stories