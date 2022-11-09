PTI continues protest at Islamabad’s entry, exit points for third consecutive day

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to resume its long march on Thursday, party supporters continued to protest at Islamabad’s entry and exit points for a third consecutive day.

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja shared a video of the protest on Twitter.

"Today is the third day of sit-in at the entry & exit points of Islamabad. I am enjoying PakvsNz cricket match at IJP road along with PTI workers."

PTI supporters had begun their protests on major roads around Islamabad late on Monday.

They blocked the highway to Islamabad's international airport and the ones linking the capital to the cities of Lahore and Peshawar.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been pressing for a general election since he was ousted as prime minister after losing a confidence vote in parliament in April.

However, on the seventh day, Imran was injured after an assassination attempt on him during the party's long march in Wazirabad, Gujranwala.

The former PM called off the long march and the party later announced it would resume its march tomorrow (Thursday).

In a tweet today, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the leaders of the Gujranwala and Lahore divisions would hold a meeting today regarding the march, following which a meeting of the senior leadership would take place.

Fawad said there would be no further delay in the march’s journey to Rawalpindi, where the party chairman would gather with “hundreds of thousands of people”.