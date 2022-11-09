AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI continues protest at Islamabad’s entry, exit points for third consecutive day

  • Party will resume long march on Thursday
BR Web Desk Published 09 Nov, 2022 04:01pm
Follow us

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to resume its long march on Thursday, party supporters continued to protest at Islamabad’s entry and exit points for a third consecutive day.

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja shared a video of the protest on Twitter.

"Today is the third day of sit-in at the entry & exit points of Islamabad. I am enjoying PakvsNz cricket match at IJP road along with PTI workers."

PTI supporters had begun their protests on major roads around Islamabad late on Monday.

They blocked the highway to Islamabad's international airport and the ones linking the capital to the cities of Lahore and Peshawar.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been pressing for a general election since he was ousted as prime minister after losing a confidence vote in parliament in April.

However, on the seventh day, Imran was injured after an assassination attempt on him during the party's long march in Wazirabad, Gujranwala.

The former PM called off the long march and the party later announced it would resume its march tomorrow (Thursday).

In a tweet today, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the leaders of the Gujranwala and Lahore divisions would hold a meeting today regarding the march, following which a meeting of the senior leadership would take place.

Fawad said there would be no further delay in the march’s journey to Rawalpindi, where the party chairman would gather with “hundreds of thousands of people”.

Pakistan protest Imran Khan Long march

Comments

1000 characters

PTI continues protest at Islamabad’s entry, exit points for third consecutive day

'Violence never the answer': US asks Pakistani political leaders to respect rule of law

SBP restrictions, rupee devaluation hitting auto sector: Indus Motor

IMF agrees $4.5 billion Bangladesh support programme

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.95bn days after Twitter takeover

Oil prices dip on US inventory build, China COVID worries

Cryptos attempt to steady as Binance-FTX deal chills market

England players trust security advice on Pakistan tour 100%: Stokes

MBS, PM take stock of cooperation

SBP takes big step to contain forex outflow

Read more stories