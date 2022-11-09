AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England players trust security advice on Pakistan tour 100%: Stokes

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2022 01:55pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

England captain Ben Stokes said last week’s attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was a “shock” but that the squad trusts the advice of security chief Reg Dickason ahead of next month’s three-Test series in the country.

Former cricketer Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April, was six days into a protest procession bound for Islamabad when he was shot in the leg.

England are set to play Tests in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in December and bowler Mark Wood has voiced concerns about returning to Pakistan in the wake of the shooting.

“Obviously, what happened there last week was a bit of a shock to see but Reg Dickason has been out there,” Stokes told reporters.

“In my opinion, he’s the best man to assess the situation Whatever Reg comes back with, the players and the people going out on that tour 100% trust him because he’s a man you trust with your life.”

England to give Malan, Wood maximum time to make World Cup semi

In September last year, England had followed New Zealand into cancelling a scheduled white-ball tour to Pakistan due to security concerns.

International teams have largely steered clear of Pakistan since an attack by Islamist militants on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009 killed six policemen and two civilians.

New Zealand England Karachi Rawalpindi Pakistan tour Imran Khan Reg Dickason

Comments

1000 characters

England players trust security advice on Pakistan tour 100%: Stokes

'Violence never the answer': US asks Pakistani political leaders to respect rule of law

SBP restrictions, rupee devaluation hitting auto sector: Indus Motor

IMF agrees $4.5 billion Bangladesh support programme

PTI continues protest at Islamabad’s entry, exit points for third consecutive day

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.95bn days after Twitter takeover

Oil prices dip on US inventory build, China COVID worries

Cryptos attempt to steady as Binance-FTX deal chills market

MBS, PM take stock of cooperation

SBP takes big step to contain forex outflow

Read more stories