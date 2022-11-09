AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England to give Malan, Wood maximum time to make World Cup semi

AFP Published 09 Nov, 2022 11:29am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

ADELAIDE: England will make last-minute fitness calls on Dawid Malan and Mark Wood as they look to spoil the party in Thursday’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against India, skipper Jos Buttler said.

The world’s two top-ranked teams will clash at the Adelaide Oval for a place in Sunday’s final at the MCG against Pakistan or New Zealand. England are sweating on the availability of number three batsman Malan and pace spearhead Wood.

Wood has bowled the fastest ball of the tournament at 154.74kph (96.15mph).

“We will see how they pull up. We are trying to give them as long as possible,” Buttler said on Wednesday.

“Dawid was out the other day with a small niggle, Woody has had a bit of stiffness. We trust the medical team, we trust the two guys as well.”

Malan looks doubtful after he injured his groin in England’s final Super 12 match against Sri Lanka and could be replaced by Phil Salt.

Buttler, who plays with hard-hitting Salt at county side Lancashire, backed him to take his chance if it comes against India.

“I think he has a fantastic mindset, especially for the T20 format, he certainly doesn’t fear anyone and is someone who wants to get on the front foot and take the game on,” said Buttler.

“He embodies quite a lot of what we speak about as a team and how we ask guys to play.

“Certainly I wouldn’t expect to see anything else from him if he gets the chance to play.

“He’s certainly someone who’s not going to shy away from an occasion, I feel like he’s someone who will definitely take it on.”

Buttler knows that an India side which has batsmen Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in sparkling form will have strong backing in Adelaide, as they have done throughout the World Cup.

“We are all really excited about the match, in my opinion one of the best stadiums in the world against a brilliant Indian team which I am sure will be well supported tomorrow,” Buttler said.

“It’s going to be a great occasion and these are the times you want to be involved as a player.”

India weighing up wicketkeeper decision for England semi

Buttler also knows that those Indian fans will be hoping for victory to set up a blockbuster final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

“We certainly don’t want an India-Pakistan final,” added the batsman-wicketkeeper, who took over the England white-ball captaincy earlier this year from Eoin Morgan.

“So trying to do what we can to make sure that it doesn’t happen.”

England Jos Buttler T20 World Cup Adelaide Oval World Cup semi final MCG

Comments

1000 characters

England to give Malan, Wood maximum time to make World Cup semi

1st semifinal: New Zealand 59/3 at halfway mark

MBS, PM take stock of cooperation

SBP restrictions, rupee devaluation hitting auto sector: Indus Motor

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.95bn days after Twitter takeover

Oil prices dip on US inventory build, China COVID worries

Cryptos attempt to steady as Binance-FTX deal chills market

Commanders take stock of situation

Q1 non-tax collection dips 16.29pc to Rs202.159bn YoY

SBP takes big step to contain forex outflow

Govt plans to bring FCA mechanism of KE on a par with other Discos’

Read more stories