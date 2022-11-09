AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
Nov 09, 2022
'Violence never the answer': US asks Pakistani political leaders to respect rule of law

  • US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price condemns attack on Imran Khan, says Washington is concerned about reports of violence
BR Web Desk Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 01:29pm
The US said that it is deeply committed to a democratic and peaceful Pakistan, calling on all parties to refrain from violence, harassment, intimidation as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to resume its Haqeeqi Azadi march on Thursday.

During a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price was asked about PTI chief Imran Khan blaming the attack on his life in Wazirabad on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and some intelligences agencies.

"We continue to strongly condemn the shooting of Imran Khan. We offer our condolences to the family of the individual who was killed.

White House ‘strongly’ condemns attack

"We express our hope for a quick and thorough recovery of all who were injured, including Imran Khan," he replied.

He further said that violence has no place in politics, adding that Washington is concerned about reports of violence.

"We call on all parties to refrain from violence, harassment, intimidation, and to respect the rule of law.

We are deeply committed to a democratic and peaceful Pakistan, and we stand with the people of Pakistan."

Long march to resume on Thursday, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The spokesperson was also asked what his message would be for the heads of political parties and military leadership amid the “current political chaos” in Pakistan.

“We are concerned about what has happened in Pakistan in recent days. All parties should never resort to violence.

“They should express their disagreements peacefully, using — employing universal rights — freedom of expression, freedom of assembly — but violence is never the answer.”

His statement comes following an assassination attempt on Imran during the party's long march in Wazirabad, Gujranwala.

He is recovering from leg wounds.

Meanwhile, PTI supporters began their protests on major roads around Islamabad late on Monday.

They blocked the highway to Islamabad's international airport and the ones linking the capital to the cities of Lahore and Peshawar.

Imran has been pressing for a general election since he was ousted as prime minister after losing a confidence vote in parliament in April.

