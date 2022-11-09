AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
Launching ceremony of HEC-sponsored projects held at LUMHS

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2022 03:41am
HYDERABAD: Vice Chancellor Prof Ikram Din Ujjan performed ‘Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony’ of four HEC-sponsored projects at the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has sponsored the Establishment of Research Institute of Endocrinology and Diabetes, Establishment of Examination Centre, Extension of Institute of Ophthalmology, and Extension of Medical Research Centre.

The construction work is in progress of all the four projects under the supervision of Project Director, Project Management Unit Eng. Gulzar Ahmad Mahar, and vice chancellor of LUMHS.

While addressing the participants Vice Chancellor Prof Ikram Din Ujjan said that today many of the nation’s institutions face the combined challenges of deteriorating conditions, out of date design, and changing utilization pressures including intense overcrowding in the institutions. He added that these deficiencies impair the quality of teaching and learning and contribute to health and safety problems for staff and students. Building design and facility conditions have also been associated with teacher motivation and student achievement.

VC informed that the establishment of these projects is going to be highly beneficial for the students in particular and patients and community in general.

hec LUMHS Prof Ikram Din Ujjan

hec LUMHS Prof Ikram Din Ujjan

