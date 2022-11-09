AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
P&D, IUCN launch Climate Change Gender Action Plan for Punjab

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2022 03:41am
LAHORE: Planning and Development (P&D) Board, in collaboration with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), launched Pakistan’s first ever Climate Change Gender Action Plan (CCGAP) in Punjab.

Government of Punjab (GOP) and IUCN, in recognizing the important opportunity for bringing innovative adaptation and resilience solutions for those who are most vulnerable especially women, prepared the plan as an Action Framework for evidence-based resources to help and support committed stakeholders deliver Climate and Gender solutions around 6 priority sectors.

The CCGAP is a roadmap to support the government in policy making and mapping of these at-risk individuals and communities on the front lines of climate change to anticipate and recover from disasters, adapt livelihoods, and build long-term resilience around 6 priority sectors.

“Climate change is not gender neutral in Punjab, “we promote the initiatives to strengthen the productive role of women,” said Secretary P&D Board Dr Sohail Anwar.

Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, Country Representative IUCN spoke about the importance of gender and climate and how it will be streamlined into the main policy making curriculum. He further appreciated the efforts of P&D in embedding gender in part of their Punjab Green Development Programme. Dr Muhammad Abid Bodla, Member Environment & CC, P&D Board highly appreciated the initiative and termed it as very timely launch at the time of UNFCCC COP event.

Ms Fauzia Bilqis Malik, Programme Coordinator IUCN Pakistan presented the participatory development process of climate change gender action plan

The event concluded with consensus and unanimous testimonies across the board on climate change by continuing to address climate change and gender adaptation through CCGAP aiming at saving lives and livelihoods to a more sustainable economy. The launch was held at P&D and co-organized by IUCN Pakistan and the Programme Coordination Unit, PGDP, and P&D Board. Government officers and officials from various departments participated in the event.

