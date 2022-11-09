KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 75,782 tonnes of cargo comprising 48,513 tonnes of import cargo and 27,269 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 48,513 comprised 35,825 tonnes of containerized cargo, 8,350 tonnes of DAP, 1,858 tonnes of Urea & 2,480 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo. The total export of 27,269 comprised 27,229 tonnes of containerized cargo & 40 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 5252 containers comprising of 2880 containers import and 2372 containers export were handled on Tuesday. The break-up of imported containers shows 486 of 20’s and 1013 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 184 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 543 of 20’s and 500 of 40’s loaded containers while 11 of 20’s and 409 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 02 ships namely, Rdo Endeavour and Independent Spirit have berth at Karachi port.

About 04 ships, namely Multan, Teera Bhum, Tarlan and CMA CGM Rabelais have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 03 ships, Al-Maha, MSC Qingdao and Silver Hague left the Port on Tuesday morning, while a containers ship ‘Maersk Boston’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 105,600 tonnes, comprising 79,313 tonnes imports cargo and 26,287 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,727` Containers (2,221 TEUs Imports and 1,506 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Milaha Qatar and Fairchem Honor & 02 more ships, Maersk Columbus and MSC Roma carrying LNG, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at PGPCL, LCT and QICT on Tuesday, 8th Nov-2022.

