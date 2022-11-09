AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 08, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2022 03:41am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 08, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,265.36
High:                      42,314.16
Low:                       42,047.36
Net Change:                   218.00
Volume (000):                 84,518
Value (000):               4,148,612
Makt Cap (000)         1,592,292,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,012.56
NET CH                    (+) 130.70
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,558.46
NET CH                     (+) 82.55
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,313.48
NET CH                     (+) 97.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,841.60
NET CH                     (+) 61.54
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,825.38
NET CH                     (+) 18.70
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,342.30
NET CH                     (-) 57.01
------------------------------------
As on:              08-November-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

