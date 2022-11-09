Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 08, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,265.36
High: 42,314.16
Low: 42,047.36
Net Change: 218.00
Volume (000): 84,518
Value (000): 4,148,612
Makt Cap (000) 1,592,292,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,012.56
NET CH (+) 130.70
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,558.46
NET CH (+) 82.55
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,313.48
NET CH (+) 97.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,841.60
NET CH (+) 61.54
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,825.38
NET CH (+) 18.70
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,342.30
NET CH (-) 57.01
------------------------------------
As on: 08-November-2022
====================================
