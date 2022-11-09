KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 08, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,265.36 High: 42,314.16 Low: 42,047.36 Net Change: 218.00 Volume (000): 84,518 Value (000): 4,148,612 Makt Cap (000) 1,592,292,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,012.56 NET CH (+) 130.70 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,558.46 NET CH (+) 82.55 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,313.48 NET CH (+) 97.12 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,841.60 NET CH (+) 61.54 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,825.38 NET CH (+) 18.70 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,342.30 NET CH (-) 57.01 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-November-2022 ====================================

