KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2022 03:41am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Hallmark Company     30.06.2022       Nil         (3.491)          (6.98)     28.11.2022     22.11.2022 to
Limited              Year End                                                 12:00 P.M         28.11.2022
                                                                              AGM
Mitchells Fruit      30.06.2022       Nil         (621.977)        (27.19)    02.12.2022     26.11.2022 to
Farms Limited        Year End                                                 11:00 A.M         02.12.2022
                                                                              AGM
Oil & Gas Development                                                         30.11.2022     24.11.2022 to
Company Limited                                                               11:30. A.M        30.11.2022
                                                                              EOGM
==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revise Dates of Book Closure & AGM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

