KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Hallmark Company 30.06.2022 Nil (3.491) (6.98) 28.11.2022 22.11.2022 to Limited Year End 12:00 P.M 28.11.2022 AGM Mitchells Fruit 30.06.2022 Nil (621.977) (27.19) 02.12.2022 26.11.2022 to Farms Limited Year End 11:00 A.M 02.12.2022 AGM Oil & Gas Development 30.11.2022 24.11.2022 to Company Limited 11:30. A.M 30.11.2022 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revise Dates of Book Closure & AGM.

