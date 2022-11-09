Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Hallmark Company 30.06.2022 Nil (3.491) (6.98) 28.11.2022 22.11.2022 to
Limited Year End 12:00 P.M 28.11.2022
AGM
Mitchells Fruit 30.06.2022 Nil (621.977) (27.19) 02.12.2022 26.11.2022 to
Farms Limited Year End 11:00 A.M 02.12.2022
AGM
Oil & Gas Development 30.11.2022 24.11.2022 to
Company Limited 11:30. A.M 30.11.2022
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revise Dates of Book Closure & AGM.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments