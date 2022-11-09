WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== November 08, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 7-Nov-22 4-Nov-22 3-Nov-22 2-Nov-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107138 0.107638 0.107356 0.107062 Euro 0.776123 0.772247 0.766017 0.77204 Japanese yen 0.005283 0.005277 0.005281 U.K. pound 0.888973 0.87707 0.880531 0.896324 U.S. dollar 0.776667 0.78226 0.785417 0.779209 Algerian dinar 0.005543 0.005579 0.005597 0.005553 Australian dollar 0.499397 0.496579 0.500232 0.499629 Botswana pula 0.05825 0.058044 0.058357 0.058207 Brazilian real 0.152647 0.155352 0.152975 Brunei dollar 0.551688 0.551976 0.554556 0.551809 Canadian dollar 0.575607 0.578723 0.571254 0.571687 Chilean peso 0.000833 0.000825 0.000838 0.000832 Czech koruna 0.031939 0.031623 0.031214 0.031502 Danish krone 0.104328 0.10377 0.102914 0.103726 Indian rupee 0.009447 0.009479 0.009476 0.009415 Israeli New Shekel 0.219397 0.219489 0.220066 0.220116 Korean won 0.000546 0.00055 0.000554 0.000548 Kuwaiti dinar 2.50902 2.53524 2.51642 Malaysian ringgit 0.163716 0.164808 0.16549 0.164355 Mauritian rupee 0.017404 0.017656 0.017757 Mexican peso 0.039901 0.040074 0.039935 New Zealand dollar 0.457535 0.451481 0.456956 0.455331 Norwegian krone 0.075679 0.075696 0.073981 0.075403 Omani rial 2.01994 2.0427 2.02655 Peruvian sol 0.19789 0.198088 0.196373 Philippine peso 0.013249 0.013335 0.01349 Polish zloty 0.165509 0.163056 0.162643 0.164096 Qatari riyal 0.21337 0.215774 0.214068 Russian ruble 0.012683 0.012646 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.207111 0.209445 0.207789 Singapore dollar 0.551688 0.551976 0.554556 0.551809 South African rand 0.042787 0.042556 0.043084 Swedish krona 0.071363 0.070203 0.070275 0.070913 Swiss franc 0.784631 0.777556 0.77484 0.782221 Thai baht 0.020763 0.020759 0.020749 0.02069 Trinidadian dollar 0.114707 0.115933 0.116073 0.115622 U.A.E. dirham 0.211482 0.213864 0.212174 Uruguayan peso 0.019465 0.019619 0.019495 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022