WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
November 08, 2022
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 7-Nov-22 4-Nov-22 3-Nov-22 2-Nov-22
Chinese yuan 0.107138 0.107638 0.107356 0.107062
Euro 0.776123 0.772247 0.766017 0.77204
Japanese yen 0.005283 0.005277 0.005281
U.K. pound 0.888973 0.87707 0.880531 0.896324
U.S. dollar 0.776667 0.78226 0.785417 0.779209
Algerian dinar 0.005543 0.005579 0.005597 0.005553
Australian dollar 0.499397 0.496579 0.500232 0.499629
Botswana pula 0.05825 0.058044 0.058357 0.058207
Brazilian real 0.152647 0.155352 0.152975
Brunei dollar 0.551688 0.551976 0.554556 0.551809
Canadian dollar 0.575607 0.578723 0.571254 0.571687
Chilean peso 0.000833 0.000825 0.000838 0.000832
Czech koruna 0.031939 0.031623 0.031214 0.031502
Danish krone 0.104328 0.10377 0.102914 0.103726
Indian rupee 0.009447 0.009479 0.009476 0.009415
Israeli New Shekel 0.219397 0.219489 0.220066 0.220116
Korean won 0.000546 0.00055 0.000554 0.000548
Kuwaiti dinar 2.50902 2.53524 2.51642
Malaysian ringgit 0.163716 0.164808 0.16549 0.164355
Mauritian rupee 0.017404 0.017656 0.017757
Mexican peso 0.039901 0.040074 0.039935
New Zealand dollar 0.457535 0.451481 0.456956 0.455331
Norwegian krone 0.075679 0.075696 0.073981 0.075403
Omani rial 2.01994 2.0427 2.02655
Peruvian sol 0.19789 0.198088 0.196373
Philippine peso 0.013249 0.013335 0.01349
Polish zloty 0.165509 0.163056 0.162643 0.164096
Qatari riyal 0.21337 0.215774 0.214068
Russian ruble 0.012683 0.012646
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.207111 0.209445 0.207789
Singapore dollar 0.551688 0.551976 0.554556 0.551809
South African rand 0.042787 0.042556 0.043084
Swedish krona 0.071363 0.070203 0.070275 0.070913
Swiss franc 0.784631 0.777556 0.77484 0.782221
Thai baht 0.020763 0.020759 0.020749 0.02069
Trinidadian dollar 0.114707 0.115933 0.116073 0.115622
U.A.E. dirham 0.211482 0.213864 0.212174
Uruguayan peso 0.019465 0.019619 0.019495
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
