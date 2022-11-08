'Nature-based solutions' heart of Pakistan’s climate action agenda: PM Shehbaz

“Nature-based solutions” are at the heart of Pakistan’s ambitious climate action agenda, says PM Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday at COP27 in Egypt.

Speaking at the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit at COP27, also called the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, he lauded the initiatives launched under MGI and the Paris Agreement.

PM Shehbaz highlights Pakistan’s climate change risks at COP27 summit

“The schemes will help reduce greenhouse gas emission and minimise losses and damage from climate change,” he said. “The objectives of MGI are aligned with Pakistan’s national forest policy and green Pakistan programme which are focused on protecting and enhancing wildlife and forest cover.”

The MGI was launched by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year with the aim of reducing carbon emissions from regional hydrocarbon production by more than 60%. It aims to plant 50 billion trees across the Middle EAst and restore an area equivalent to 200 million hectares of degraded land.

The PM said MGI was a big step in the right direction and he appreciated Muhammad Bin Salman for introducing the initiative.

PM arrives in Egypt

“We are willing to cooperate with all MGI member countries for restoration of forest covers and mangrove protected areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz underlined that Pakistan had already extended full cooperation to international climate initiatives through exchange of knowledge and provision of experts.

On Monday, PM Shehbaz had attended the Sharm El Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit (SCIS) where he campaigned for the world’s action to address Pakistan’s climate change challenges, APP reported.

The heads of several governments, in their interaction with the premier on the sidelines of the mega climate change summit, termed his continued presence in flood-affected areas as an “extraordinary gesture”, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The prime minister in his meetings with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Indonesian Vice President Maruf Amin, Iraq’s President Abdul Rasheed Rashid, and Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati drew the attention of the international community to help Pakistan overcome the risks posed by climate change.

He highlighted the damage suffered by Pakistan in the wake of recent flash floods and emphasized transforming key climate-related decisions into concrete actions and credible plans.

PM Shehbaz stressed that as a developing country, most affected by the phenomenon, Pakistan needed urgency of climate solidarity and climate justice.

The prime minister also thanked the international community for helping the flood-struck people in Pakistan.