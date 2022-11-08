AGL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
AVN 79.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.86%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.6%)
EPCL 53.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.47%)
FCCL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.09%)
FLYNG 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.13%)
GGGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.98%)
OGDC 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.3%)
PIBTL 5.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 120.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.86%)
BR100 4,219 Increased By 24.5 (0.58%)
BR30 15,609 Increased By 41.8 (0.27%)
KSE100 42,260 Increased By 212.7 (0.51%)
KSE30 15,391 Increased By 91.4 (0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'Nature-based solutions' heart of Pakistan’s climate action agenda: PM Shehbaz

  • Speaking at COP27, PM says schemes will help reduce greenhouse gas emission and minimise losses and damage from climate change
BR Web Desk Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 01:26pm
Follow us

“Nature-based solutions” are at the heart of Pakistan’s ambitious climate action agenda, says PM Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday at COP27 in Egypt.

Speaking at the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit at COP27, also called the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, he lauded the initiatives launched under MGI and the Paris Agreement.

PM Shehbaz highlights Pakistan’s climate change risks at COP27 summit

“The schemes will help reduce greenhouse gas emission and minimise losses and damage from climate change,” he said. “The objectives of MGI are aligned with Pakistan’s national forest policy and green Pakistan programme which are focused on protecting and enhancing wildlife and forest cover.”

The MGI was launched by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year with the aim of reducing carbon emissions from regional hydrocarbon production by more than 60%. It aims to plant 50 billion trees across the Middle EAst and restore an area equivalent to 200 million hectares of degraded land.

The PM said MGI was a big step in the right direction and he appreciated Muhammad Bin Salman for introducing the initiative.

PM arrives in Egypt

“We are willing to cooperate with all MGI member countries for restoration of forest covers and mangrove protected areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz underlined that Pakistan had already extended full cooperation to international climate initiatives through exchange of knowledge and provision of experts.

On Monday, PM Shehbaz had attended the Sharm El Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit (SCIS) where he campaigned for the world’s action to address Pakistan’s climate change challenges, APP reported.

The heads of several governments, in their interaction with the premier on the sidelines of the mega climate change summit, termed his continued presence in flood-affected areas as an “extraordinary gesture”, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The prime minister in his meetings with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Indonesian Vice President Maruf Amin, Iraq’s President Abdul Rasheed Rashid, and Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati drew the attention of the international community to help Pakistan overcome the risks posed by climate change.

He highlighted the damage suffered by Pakistan in the wake of recent flash floods and emphasized transforming key climate-related decisions into concrete actions and credible plans.

PM Shehbaz stressed that as a developing country, most affected by the phenomenon, Pakistan needed urgency of climate solidarity and climate justice.

The prime minister also thanked the international community for helping the flood-struck people in Pakistan.

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif climate change Shehbaz Shairf COP27 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif PM Shehbaz Sharif COP27 summit PM Shehbaz COP27 UN climate summit PM Shehbaz in egypt COP27 climate conference

Comments

1000 characters

'Nature-based solutions' heart of Pakistan’s climate action agenda: PM Shehbaz

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

Pakistan secure $13bn-14bn in financial commitments, says Dar

World risks ‘collective suicide’: UN chief

OGDCL, MARI & PPL get provisional award for new exploration blocks in Balochistan

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

FIR registered in Wazirabad

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Upper limit of premium raised to $15/barrel: OMCs allowed to recover Rs10/litre on HSD for 2 months

Read more stories