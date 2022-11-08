PTI workers mount protests in different parts of twin cities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Monday staged protests at the entry points of the capital city and different parts of Rawalpindi against the assassination attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan during a long march.

The PTI workers have blocked traffic from Lahore and Peshawar motorways to Islamabad.

Protestors have closed Rawat, Shamsabad, Bakery Chowk, Faizabad, Khanna Pul, IJP Road, and Main Expressway near Koral and Old Airport Road by setting tyres on fire in protest.

The PTI workers also staged protests in different parts of Rawalpindi and closed roads which resulted in heavy traffic jams. The movement of traffic has also been disturbed in the federal capital due to closures at various points.

The protesters bearing placards, banners, and party flags have chanted slogans against the federal government and in favour of the chairman of the PTI.

Protesters demanded the registration of the first information report (FIR) and arrest of people involved in the attack on the PTI long march in which a worker was killed and the PTI chief, as well as another party leader, received bullet injuries.

Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on motorways and different roads in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The PTI workers staged protests and blocked roads in the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi.

The capital police deployed a heavy contingent of police, Frontier Constabulary (FC), and Rangers at entry points of the city.

Police have also appealed to contact “15” before starting travel and get updates about the situation on the roads.

The PTI leaders including Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, and others participated in the protest.

Former National Assembly Speaker and PTI leader said that party workers would continue to stage protests at the entry points of the capital city.

According to the capital police, a request has been forwarded to the federal government to issue directives under Articles 3 and 4 of the Constitution to the provincial government to keep open the road leading to Islamabad International Airport and the motorway.

Cases will be registered against the protesters in various police stations, they said.

Meanwhile, the city police put security on high alert, especially in the Red Zone and generally across the city.

A heavy contingent of police, FC was deployed at all entry points of the Red Zone as well as the road leading to the Red Zone.

