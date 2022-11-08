Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (November 07, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.81629 3.06386 3.81629 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.85814 3.76771 3.85814 0.08863
Libor 3 Month 4.55029 4.43957 4.55029 0.14275
Libor 6 Month 5.01129 4.93086 5.01129 0.21513
Libor 1 Year 5.66643 5.36900 5.66643 0.34975
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
