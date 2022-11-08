AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

Published 08 Nov, 2022 05:56am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (November 07, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     3.81629   3.06386   3.81629   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       3.85814   3.76771   3.85814   0.08863
Libor 3 Month       4.55029   4.43957   4.55029   0.14275
Libor 6 Month       5.01129   4.93086   5.01129   0.21513
Libor 1 Year        5.66643   5.36900   5.66643   0.34975
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LIBOR interbank offered rates

