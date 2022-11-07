AGL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.37%)
ANL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
AVN 79.01 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.81%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
EPCL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
FCCL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.88%)
FLYNG 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
GGGL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2%)
GGL 16.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.87%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 29.23 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.96%)
MLCF 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
OGDC 70.97 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.95%)
PAEL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
PIBTL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.25%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
TPL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
TPLP 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.06%)
TREET 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.77%)
TRG 121.20 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.01%)
UNITY 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.4%)
WAVES 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 32.8 (0.79%)
BR30 15,593 Increased By 178.1 (1.16%)
KSE100 42,072 Increased By 215.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,318 Increased By 91.2 (0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand won’t underestimate Pakistan, says Southee

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2022 11:22am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

Bowler Tim Southee said New Zealand will not underestimate Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals despite the South Asian side’s struggles to make it through the group phase.

Pakistan looked set to exit the competition until the Netherlands pulled off a surprise 13-run win over South Africa on Sunday that meant victory over Bangladesh later in the day took Babar Azam and his team into the knockout rounds.

“When you get to the top four every side has a chance,” said Southee. “We’ve played a lot against Pakistan in recent times and we know they’re a dangerous side.

“Credit to them, they probably turned up thinking they didn’t have much of a chance but they put on another good performance and they’ll be a massive threat come the semi-final.”

A win over Pakistan in Sydney would take New Zealand to a final against either England or India in Melbourne but Southee said the Black Caps, who lost to Australia in last year’s final, were taking it one game at a time.

Against all odds, Pakistan through to T20 World Cup semis

“There’s still a lot of cricket to be played until we get to that stage,” he said. “Pakistan are a quality side and we’re going to have to be on the top of our game to get past them on Wednesday. “Semi-final cricket is exciting, it’s what you turn up for, to be here in these last couple of games.

Hopefully we can continue the way that we’ve been playing and have another good performance in the semi.

“One of the consistencies of the side is the way we approach things is pretty much the same, no matter what game it is. That’s something to come back to and that’s something we’re very good at.”

Also read

Pakistan South Africa Babar Azam New Zealand Tim Southee Black Caps T20 World Cup Twenty20 World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand won’t underestimate Pakistan, says Southee

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

Musk lays out Twitter mission, sparks debate on content accuracy

Imran Khan discharged from hospital

Punjab IGP seeks transfer as ‘FIR crisis’ deepens

FC to Azad Pattan power project: PPIB spurs efforts to clear bottlenecks

Ministries, Divisions asked to identify ‘appropriate authority’

Read more stories