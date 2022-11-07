AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania, 19 dead

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2022 05:49am
DAR ES SALAAM: At least 19 people died when a passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday while trying to land at a nearby airport, the prime minister and airline said.

Flight PW494, operated by Precision Air, hit the water during storms and heavy rain, the state Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported.

Rescuers in boats rushed to the wreckage, which was almost fully submerged, to pull out trapped passengers, local authorities said. “All Tanzanians join you in mourning these 19 people ... who have lost their lives,” Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told reporters in the lakeside city of Bukoba, close to the scene of the crash.

