Nov 07, 2022
PKR remains largely stable

Recorder Review Published 07 Nov, 2022 05:49am
KARACHI: The rupee remained largely stable during the previous week, appreciating 0.25% even as the US dollar strengthened after the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike of 75 basis points.

An increase in State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves after the receipt of Asian Development Bank’s $1.5-billion loan, and a narrower trade deficit helped the rupee that ended at 221.92 in the inter-bank market on Friday.

Last week, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s reported meetings with Exchange Companies and banks instilled some market confidence, while the SBP also moved to allow Exchange Companies to sell 20% of their inward workers’ remittances to customers to meet demand, while the remaining 80% inward remittances will be surrendered in the inter-bank market.

However, moving forward, ongoing political noise is also likely to have an effect on rupee’s direction with the resumption of the long march by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) playing on the minds of investors.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 25 paisas for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 225.50 and 227.75, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 7.50 rupees for buying and 7.30 rupees for selling, closing at 231 and 233, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 10 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling, closing at 64.80 and 65.40, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 3 rupees for both buying and selling closing, at 62.80 and 63.40, respectively.

THE RUPEE

Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar

Bid Close Rs. 222.00

Offer Close Rs. 223.00

Bid Open Rs. 222.50

Offer Open Rs. 223.50

Weekly Open market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 225.50

Offer Close Rs. 227.75

Bid Open Rs. 225.25

Offer Open Rs. 227.50

