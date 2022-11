KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the attack on the police party by criminal elements in Kacha area near Rawanti town of Ghotki district.

In a statement issued from Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of five police officials including the DSP and 2 SHOs in the incident.