AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Judicial commission should also probe killing of Arshad, Swati’s issue: Fawad

INP Published 07 Nov, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

LAHORE: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry has demanded the proposed judicial commission to also probe the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif and the matter of Azam Swati.

Talking to media here on Sunday, he expressed reservation for not registering FIR into assassination attempt of chairman PTI Imran and said it needs to be determined whether Pakistan will run as per the constitution or not.

Commenting over the long march of PT, Fawad Chaudhary said that the march will reach Rawalpindi within 14 days, from where the PTI chief will lead the march. It is good news that Imran Khan has left for the house from the hospital, he said adding that the PTI’s march will resume from the place where the assassination attempt was made party chief.

He said that now let the masses take a decision as the ‘ghost of the conciseness’ has come out of the bottle, which will not return now.

Fawad said that the PTI has accepted the proposal of PM Shehbaz Sharif on the judicial commission. However, the transparent investigation could not be held till the resignation of those people, he said therefore, before the investigation gets started, the mentioned people should tender their resignation.

Fawad Chaudhary Azam Swati PTI Imran Khan judicial commission

Comments

1000 characters

Judicial commission should also probe killing of Arshad, Swati’s issue: Fawad

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Imran Khan discharged from hospital

Punjab IGP seeks transfer as ‘FIR crisis’ deepens

COP27 kicks off

FC to Azad Pattan power project: PPIB spurs efforts to clear bottlenecks

Ministries, Divisions asked to identify ‘appropriate authority’

Swati never stayed in our lodges: SC

Arshad Sharif murder case: Excusing himself, Justice Paracha declines to head probe body

Read more stories