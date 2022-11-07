Judicial commission should also probe killing of Arshad, Swati’s issue: Fawad

LAHORE: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry has demanded the proposed judicial commission to also probe the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif and the matter of Azam Swati.

Talking to media here on Sunday, he expressed reservation for not registering FIR into assassination attempt of chairman PTI Imran and said it needs to be determined whether Pakistan will run as per the constitution or not.

Commenting over the long march of PT, Fawad Chaudhary said that the march will reach Rawalpindi within 14 days, from where the PTI chief will lead the march. It is good news that Imran Khan has left for the house from the hospital, he said adding that the PTI’s march will resume from the place where the assassination attempt was made party chief.

He said that now let the masses take a decision as the ‘ghost of the conciseness’ has come out of the bottle, which will not return now.

Fawad said that the PTI has accepted the proposal of PM Shehbaz Sharif on the judicial commission. However, the transparent investigation could not be held till the resignation of those people, he said therefore, before the investigation gets started, the mentioned people should tender their resignation.