PTI’s ‘long march’: Islamabad police seek help of Sindh police, FC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police on Sunday once again summoned Sindh police and Frontier Crops (FC) to assist it in maintaining the law and order situation in capital after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan announced to resume its party’s long march from Tuesday.

The Islamabad police once again decided to call back the FC and Sindh police personnel after PTI chief announced to resume is party’s long March from the same point in Wazirabad where his container came under attack.

In a tweet, the Islamabad Police said that Sindh and FC personnel are being called back to Islamabad to ensure extra security. “The people may face security hurdles in wake of the situation,” the statement read. However, it added, all roads of federal capital are open for traffic till now. The Inspector General Police (IGP) Nasir Akber Khan had announced on Sunday that it has been decided that the personnel of Sindh police and FC would be sent back. But the top cop had to reverse its decision in less than 24 hours after PTI chief announced that his party’s long march would be resumed from the same area where an assassination attempt was made on him.

Imran Khan announced to resume Azadi Long March from Tuesday. He said the march will resume from Wazirabad and he will address the long march participants on daily basis from the hospital.

